Hajime no Ippo Boxing Manga Goes on 1-Week Hiatus

© George Morikawa, Kodansha

This year's 20th issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine revealed on Wednesday that George Morikawa 's Hajime no Ippo boxing manga would be on hiatus this week in order to prepare for the magazine's combined 21st and 22nd double issue.

K MANGA publishes the series in English and describes the series:

What does it feel like to be strong? That's the question on the mind of Ippo Makunouchi, a clumsy high-school kid who gets bullied a lot. But when he runs into pro boxer Mamoru Takamura, it isn't long before the dynamite in his fists is unleashed! Dreaming of joining Takamura in the pro ranks, Ippo joins him at the Kamogawa Boxing Gym—and there his quest for true strength begins, in and out of the ring!

The series commemorated over 100 million copies in circulation in July.

Morikawa launched Hajime no Ippo in 1989, and the series is his only manga.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation in 2000, followed by the Hajime no Ippo: New Challenger sequel in 2009 and the Hajime no Ippo Rising sequel in 2013. The series also inspired the Hajime no Ippo - Champion Road special and the Hajime no Ippo - Mashiba vs. Kimura original video anime in 2003. Geneon Entertainment released the first television anime season on DVD in North America before the company ceased operations in 2007.

Discotek licensed the first anime and is releasing the series on Blu-ray Disc. Crunchyroll is streaming the original anime adaptation and Hajime no Ippo Rising .

The manga inspired its first stage play adaptation in 2020.

Kodansha started releasing the manga digitally in 2021. The manga's 140th compiled book volume shipped on February 16. The manga's first 110 volumes are currently available on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket website.