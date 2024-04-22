That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: The Ways of Monster Nation Manga Ends Due to Artist's Health

Series launched in 2016

The official Twitter account for Micro Magazine 's Comic Ride magazine announced on April 1 that Shō Okagiri 's That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: The Ways of Monster Nation spinoff manga of Fuse and Mitz Vah 's That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) light novel series will end prematurely due to Okagiri's health.

The company stated there had been attempts to resume its publication, but it became difficult to resume serialization.

The manga had been on hiatus, with plans to resume serialization in 2022.

Yen Press publishes the series in English and describes the story:

Framea's continuing her exploration of Tempest in the search for three-star worthy sights, experiences, and attractions. But this time around, she's got her hands full with outlandish requests from Rimuru Tempest himself! Between escorting some terrifying demons around town, high-stakes aquatic activities, and even war on the horizon, Framea's doing all she can just to keep up. One thing is certain: Life in Tempest is anything but boring!

The series launched in 2016. Micro Magazine shipped the eighth compiled book volume in January 2021. Yen Press shipped the eighth volume in English in August 2022.

The third season of the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) television anime premiered on April 5 at 11:00 p.m. (10:00 a.m. EDT) in the "Friday Anime Night" programming block on the NTV channel and 29 affiliates. The show will air for two continuous cours (quarter of a year) for a half-year run.