Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle Film's English-Subtitled Trailer Streamed

Crunchyroll started streaming the English-subtitled trailer of HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle ( Gekijōban Haikyu!! Gomi Suteba no Kessen ), the first film in the two-part Haikyu!! Final sequel film project, on Wednesday.

Image courtesy of Crunchyroll ©2024 ”HAIKYU!!” Project ©H.Furudate / Shueisha

The film will screen in North American theaters on May 31. The film will screen in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub .

Crunchyroll describes the film's story:

Shoyo Hinata joins Karasuno High's volleyball club to be like his idol, a former Karasuno player known as the “Little Giant.” But, Hinata soon finds that he must team up with his middle school nemesis, Tobio Kageyama. Their clashing styles turn into a surprising weapon, but can they beat their rival Nekoma High in the highly anticipated “Dumpster Battle,” the long-awaited ultimate showdown between two opposing underdog teams?

Other international screenings for the film include:

May 30: Australia, New Zealand, Denmark, Italy, Switzerland (Italian-speaking), Netherlands, Argentina, Brazil, Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama), Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru

May 31: Canada, Finland, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom, United States

June 7: Turkey

June 12: Belgium, France, Luxembourg, Switzerland (French-speaking)

June 25: Austria, Germany

June 27: Switzerland (German-speaking)

The film premiered in Japan on February 16 and is also screening in IMAX. Susumu Mitsunaka (first, third Haikyu!! television anime) both directed and wrote the script for the film.

The film sold 1,529,000 tickets and earned 2,230,465,540 yen (about US$14.83 million) in its first three days of screening.

The film has sold a total of 6.83 million tickets for 9,776,560,030 yen (about US$63.17 million), as of its ninth weekend in the Japanese box office.

