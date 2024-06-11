Dance Dance Revolution WORLD Game Launches in Arcades on Wednesday

New version to roll out worldwide

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Konami 's Dance Dance Revolution games announced on Monday that its major game update titled Dance Dance Revolution WORLD will launch in arcades on Wednesday, June 12 at 9:00 a.m. JST (June 11, 8:00 p.m. EDT). Konami aims to roll out this version worldwide.

Image via Dance Dance Revolution game's X/Twitter account © Konami Amusement

The new version's website also opened on Monday, with some of its sections labeled as "coming soon."

Dance Dance Revolution WORLD will support players' data transfer from Dance Dance Revolution A3 including dancer name, affiliated area, playing record (except for Ghost, final playing time, and course play results), song unlock status, selected optional settings, set weight, calorie display on game consoles, and song pack pre-play bonus.

Konami released the original Dance Dance Revolution game in Japanese arcades in 1998. For the game's 25th anniversary, Konami collaborated with Zuiki Inc. and started a crowdfunding campaign for the Dance Dance Revolution Classic Mini unit on October 10 until January 26. The crowdfunding gathered 81 million yen. Zuiki then announced on April 26 that it will publicly release the Dance Dance Revolution Classic Mini unit on September 27.