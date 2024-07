Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Game's Video Previews Mr. Satan, Road Tour

Game "balance" will be accurate to series lore

Bandai Namco Entertainment revealed during its panel at Anime Expo panel on Friday a trailer for Dragon Ball : Sparking! Zero , a new game in its Dragon Ball Z : Budokai Tenkaichi arena fighter franchise , and it previews the character Mr. Satan. Footage for Dragon Ball : Sparking! Zero starts at about 1 hour and 4 minutes in video below:

Chris Rager , English dub voice actor for Mr. Satan, and Jun Furutani, producer of the game, introduced the footage with Mr. Satan. Furutani explained how the "balance" is accurate to the lore of ths series, and Mr. Satan will barely hurt stronger characters like Perfect Cell or Goku. He cannot charge Ki either, but he starts off with a lot of it. However, there are still ways for skilled players to win with Mr. Satan. In another example, Dr. Gero (Android 20) cannot charge Ki like other characters, but he can absorb it. The final video during the presentation previews a fight between Goku (Super) Ultra Instinct -Sign and Goku Black Super Saiyan Rosé.

The company also unveiled a road tour map for the game:

The game launches on October 11 for5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via

Those who pre-order the game will be able to unlock six characters early. The game will also have a Premium Collector's Edition, a Deluxe Edition, and an Ultimate Edition. These editions will allow customers to play the game three days early.

The first 24 announced characters include Goku, Vegeta, and their various forms and transformations. The roster also includes Gohan at various ages and forms, multiple versions of Trunks, Videl, Beerus, Whis, Master Roshi at base and max power, Piccolo, Krillin, Yamcha, future forms of Android 17 and Android 18, Future Trunks, Goku (Super) Ultra Instinct -Sign-, Yajirobe, Mr. Satan, Nappa, Burter, Jeice, Raditz, Dabura, Jiren, Super Vegito, Super Saiyan Broly (Full Power), Hit, Super Saiyan Kale (Berserk), Toppo, Dyspo, Kakunsa, Goku Black, Zamasu, Bardock, Goku Black Super Saiyan Rosé, Spopovich, Ribrianne, Roasie, and Anilaza. The game also includes Trunks, Goten, Caulifla, Kale, and various fusions of them and of other characters.

The game features Episode Battle, a single-player mode following eight different characters' perspectives, with choices possibly leading to "what if" scenarios that divert from the original story. Custom Battles allow players to create battles with original scenes that can be uploaded online for others to fight. Within that mode are Bonus Battles, premade scenarios by the developers. In addition to online multiplayer and single-player modes, the game will feature offline local multiplayer, but limited to the Hyperbolic Time Chamber arena.

The Dragon Ball Z : Budokai Tenkaichi ( Dragon Ball Z : Sparking! in Japan) 3D fighting action game first launched in 2005 for the PlayStation 2.

The second game, Dragon Ball Z : Budokai Tenkaichi 2 ( Dragon Ball Z : Sparking! Neo in Japan), launched for the PlayStation 2 in Japan in October 2006, and in Europe, North America, and Australia in November 2006. The game's Wii version debuted in North America in November 2006, in Japan in January 2007, and in Europe and Australia in March and April 2007, respectively.

The game's third installment, Dragon Ball Z : Budokai Tenkaichi 3 ( Dragon Ball Z : Sparking! Meteor in Japan), launched for the PlayStation 2 and Wii in Japan in October 2007. The game launched for the PlayStation 2 in North America and in Europe in November 2007. The game's Wii version launched in North America in December 2007, and in Europe and Australasia in February 2008.

The most recent game in the series, Dragon Ball Z : Tenkaichi Tag Team , launched in August 2010 for the PlayStation Portable. The game is the only one in the Budokai Tenkaichi series that ran on a handheld console.

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.