News
UsoNatsu Yuri Visual Novel Gets Mini-Series Manga
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The September issue of Ichijinsha's Comic Yuri Hime magazine revealed on Thursday that game developer LYCORIS' yuri visual novel UsoNatsu ~The Summer Romance Bloomed From A Lie~ (Uso kara Hajimaru Koi no Natsu) is inspiring a manga mini-series adaptation titled Uso kara Hajimaru Koi no Natsu -squall- that will launch in the magazine's next issue on August 17. Rococo is drawing the manga.
∴∵ 嘘から始まる恋の夏 コミカライズ決定！ ∵∴— LYCORIS｜8/12（月）西あ36ab (@LYCORIS_info) July 17, 2024
前日譚「恋、降る」から #嘘夏 までを描く
『嘘から始まる恋の夏 -squall- 』の短期集中連載が決定！
漫画：ろここ先生 (@rococomm123)
連載：コミック百合姫10月号より
本日発売の9月号には予告が掲載されています！
連載開始をお楽しみに！ pic.twitter.com/TjWzm42wiY
On a hill overlooking the sea is Minatocho's Aoba Dai-ichi High School. One night, 2nd year student, Tachibana Kaoru is completely heartbroken by her middle school homeroom teacher, Shimotsuki Mirei. That scene is also seen by Minagi Shiori, a model student who is also in Kaoru's class. In state of despondence, Kaoru opens up to Shiori about her past with Mirei. After listening intently to Kaoru's story, Shiori, with a mysterious air about her, poses a question.
“Instead of forgetting someone you cared about… do you think it's possible to simply overwrite those memories with different ones?” “I'm not sure if it's truly possible or not, but I might have to try something like that if I'm going to get over her.”
With that, Shiori suddenly makes a surprising request to Kaoru:
“I need you to help me forget about my older brother.”
It is a request to overwrite the memories of her older brother by going through a tour of her past memories. Shiori has always wanted to live up to the standard of excellence that her older brother embodied, but as she held a career counseling sheet in her hand, she realizes that she no longer made decisions for herself.
“Sure, okay. But how?”
Kaoru is enthusiastic about this “tour of memories” that she will go on with Shiori. She too wants to forget about her teacher, who was her first crush.
Their relationship is then discovered by Inohara Riku, a fellow classmate who also harbors feelings for Shiori. And so the curtain rises on this sometimes slapstick fun as well as poignant love story.
LYCORIS, consisting of illustrator Kōji Shio and writer Akeo, launched the visual novel in Japan in April 2022.
Sources: Comic Yuri Hime September issue, LYCORIS' X/Twitter account