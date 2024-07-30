Udon Entertainment Licenses Mr. Mega Man, Little Mega Man Manga

Mr. Mega Man Image via Amazon Japan © Yūshi Kawata, Yukito, Kadokawa

announced during its panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday that it has licensed manga creator duoand's) and) gag manga.is slated to launch in December.is slated for release in 2025.

The company has also licensed the Mega Man X DiVE Official Complete Works art book, which is also slated for a 2025 release. It also teased news on Mega Man Mastermix .

Udon Entertainment provided ANN with a statement regarding the Mega Man license:

"UDON is proud to join with CAPCOM to announce that we have the master comic license for Mega Man ! This announcement continues an over 20 year old collaboration between these two companies that add the Blue Bomber himself to an incredible comic roster that includes Street Fighter, Darkstalkers, Final Fight , and Rival Schools Comics. New comics materials will be created by various creators from the Mega Man franchise , including fan-favorite artists like Hitoshi Ariga and Jeffrey "Chamba" Cruz. Look for a more detailed announcement coming soon, including more news on Mega Man Mastermix ."

In related news, both the Mr. Mega Man and Little Mega Man have ended. The former ended on May 22, and the latter concluded on June 19. Kadokawa will release the third and final volumes for both manga on August 2.

Kawata andsimultaneously launched theandmanga on'swebsite in April 2021.published both manga's first compiled book volumes in Japan in March 2022.

The Mega Man franchise (known as Rock Man in Japan) began in 1987 with CAPCOM 's release of the first Mega Man game on the Nintendo Famicom. The franchise has since spawned numerous games, with the latest in the main series, Mega Man 11 , debuting in North America in October 2018.

Mega Man X DiVE Offline , the offline version of its Mega Man X DiVE ( Rock Man X DiVE ) smartphone game, launched on PC via Steam , iOS, and Android last September.

CAPCOM released Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection , a collection of the Mega Man Battle Network 1-6 Game Boy Advance games, in April 2023 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam .

The franchise has also spawned multiple manga and anime series and OVAs, as well as an American animated TV series. ADV Films released the Megaman: Upon a Star OVA in 2005. Viz Media released Ryo Takamisaki 's MegaMan NT Warrior ( Rockman.EXE ) manga from 2004 to 2008, and also licensed the first two seasons of the anime adaptation, which aired on the Kids WB programming block. Viz also licensed the Megaman Star Force anime.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.