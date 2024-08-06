Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution Game Slated for Xbox Series X|S in October

Game launched on PS5, PS4, Switch in West on May 14

Idea Factory International announced on Tuesday that it will release the Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution game physically (only in a standard edition) and digitally for Xbox Series X|S this October. The Xbox Digital Deluxe Edition will be available on the Microsoft Store on launch.

Image courtesy of Idea Factory International

The Digital Deluxe Edition will include a swimsuit costume set, a digital artbook, and the digital soundtrack.

The game launched physically and digitally for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch in the West on May 14.

Idea Factory International describes the game:

The latest installment of the Neptunia series has arrived! The goal of this game is to rebuild and manage a game company! Build your company and turn it into a huge corporation! This latest entry to the world of Neptunia is better than ever! The battle system has been expanded and now allows for a 4-person party, dungeons can be explored on a high-speed motorcycle, and the Heartful Photo Mode will let you express yourself via fun, manga-like creations!

Compile Heart announced the game in March 2023. Compile Heart released the game on PS4, PS5, and Switch in Japan last August.

Source: Press release