News
Tabekko Dōbutsu Animal Biscuits Get Anime Film

posted on by Anita Tai
Tabekko Dōbutsu THE MOVIE opens next May

TBS revealed in a special video on Saturday that the Tabekko Dōbutsu brand of animal-shaped butter biscuits will get an anime film titled Tabekko Dōbutsu THE MOVIE on May 1, 2025. The film will screen at Shinjuku Wald 9, along with other theaters throughout Japan. The company also revealed an early teaser visual and posters featuring the characters.

guk2mbca0aamdm4.jfif
Image via Tabekko Dōbutsu THE MOVIE's X/Twitter

guk2uajamaauakm.jfif
Image via abekko Dōbutsu THE MOVIE's X/Twitter

Hitoshi Takekiyo (After School Midnighters, FLCL: Grunge) is directing the film at Marza Animation Planet, and Tetsuhiro Ikeda (FLCL: Grunge, Inzai Aru Aru Monogatari) writing the script. Kotaro Sudo is planning and producing the film.

The Tabekko Dōbutsu biscuits ship worldwide in over 20 countries and territories, and have been sold since 1978. The snacks are shaped like animals and labeled with the English name of the animal.

Sources: TBS Anime's YouTube channel, Comic Natalie

