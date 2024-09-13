Kyousuke Motomi's Queen's Quality Manga Ends in 5 Chapters

Image via Amazon Japan © Kyousuke Motomi, Shogakukan

The October issue of Shogakukan 's Betsucomi magazine revealed on Friday that Kyousuke Motomi 's Queen's Quality manga will end in five chapters. The manga entered its climax with the 103rd chapter in the October issue.

Viz Media publishes the series in English and describes the story:

When the secret of the girl who was sealed is unlocked, her monochrome daily life is transformed into a vivid one. Those two from QQ Sweeper will develop in a new battle, a new stage, and a new love!!

The manga is a sequel to Motomi's earlier QQ Sweeper manga, but according to Viz Media the story can stand alone. Motomi ( Dengeki Daisy ) began the ongoing series in Shogakukan 's Betsucomi magazine in July 2015, shortly after ending QQ Sweeper in the same magazine. Shogakukan shipped the 23rd compiled book volume on July 25. Viz shipped the 19th volume on June 4, and will release the 20th volume on November 5.

The manga has 3.3 million copies in circulation.

Viz Media has also released Motomi's Beast Master , Dengeki Daisy , and QQ Sweeper manga in English.

