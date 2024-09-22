Chi's Sweet Home Manga's France-Set Series Gets Japanese Release

The official website of Kodansha 's Comic Days service announced on Sunday that the service will serialize Kanata Konami and Catherine Bouvier's Chi en France ~ Chi's Sweet Home France-ban~ ( Chi - Une vie de chat en France -) series on the service for free. The Japanese serialization will start with the first chapter on Monday at noon JST (Sunday at 11:00 p.m. EDT).

Image via Comic Days

In the vertical-scrolling series, Chi and her family immigrate to France. New encounters await them there, as Chi continues finding new delights in her daily life.

Comic Days is serializing the Japanese version of Chi - Une vie de chat en France -, which is also being released in France itself.

Konami launched the original Chi's Sweet Home manga in Kodansha 's Morning magazine in 2004, and she ended it in June 2015. Kodansha shipped the 12th and final volume in Japan in the same month. Vertical licensed the manga in English in 2009, and the company released the 12th volume in November 2015. The company also rereleased the series in three-in-one omnibus format. Glenat published the manga in France under the title Chi - Une vie de chat .

The manga inspired two 2D television anime series in 2008 and 2009. Crunchyroll streamed the second television anime series, titled Chi's New Address , in various countries as it aired in Japan. Discotek Media licensed both seasons and released them on DVD.

The Chi's Sweet Adventure 3DCG anime premiered in Japan in October 2016. Amazon began streaming Chi's Sweet Adventure on its Anime Strike service with English subtitles in January 2017, and it also streamed an English dub . The second season premiered in April 2018. Amazon once again streamed the second season.

Chi's Sweet Summer Vacation ( Koneko no Chi Ponponra Natsuyasumi ), the new 3DCG anime season, premiered on Netflix on July 19.

Source: Comic Days