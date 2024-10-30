Call of the Night's Kotoyama Launches 'Minasoko' 2-Part Manga on November 6

Manga will have 90 pages for each chapter on November 6, 13

This year's 49th issue of Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine revealed on Wednesday that Kotoyama will launch a new two-part short manga titled "Minasoko" in the magazine's next issue on November 6, with the second part debuting in the following 51st issue on November 13. Both chapters of the manga will have 90 pages.

Kotoyama launched the Call of the Night ( Yofukashi no Uta ) manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in August 2019, and ended it on January 24 earlier this year. Shogakukan published the manga's 20th and final compiled book volume on March 18. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in July 2022. HIDIVE streamed the anime with English subtitles as it aired in Japan. Sentai Filmworks released the anime on Blu-ray Disc in September 2023.

Kotoyama began the Dagashi Kashi manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in June 2014, and ended it in April 2018. The manga was nominated for the 41st annual Kodansha Manga Awards in 2017. Shogakukan published the manga's 11th and final volume in May 2018. The first 12-episode television anime adaptation of Dagashi Kashi premiered in January 2016. Funimation streamed the series with subtitles as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub . The company released the anime on DVD and Blu-ray Disc in April 2017. The second 12-episode season premiered in January 2018. Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed Dagashi Kashi 2 as it aired in Japan. Funimation then released the second season of the anime on home video in October 2018.