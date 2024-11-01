Fate/Zero Stage Musical Previews Cast in Video, Visuals

Musical to run in Tokyo, Osaka in January-February 2025

The official website for Musical Fate/Zero : The Sword of Promised Victory , the stage musical adaptation of Gen Urobuchi 's Fate/Zero prequel light novel series, revealed a video previewing the play's cast in costume on Friday.

Cast members, in the order they appear in the above video, include: Hirofumi Araki, Yuuka Akino, Yuka Yamauchi, Minami Tsukui , Yūsuke Tōyama, Haruki Kiyama, Ryo Kitazono, Junichi Ito, Teruma, Yoshihide Sasaki , Metal Yoshida , Kento, Raima Hiramatsu, and Yūji Kishi .

The play will run in Tokyo at Theater Milano-za from January 18-26, and in Osaka at Sky Theaterfrom January 31 to February 2.

Hideyuki Nishimori ( Danganronpa , My Hero Academia , Persona 5 stage plays; Moriarty the Patriot , Romeo and the Black Brothers musicals) is writing the screenplay, directing the musical, and is writing the lyrics. Urobuchi is supervising the script. Go Sakabe is composing the music, and Uran Hirosaki is the choreographer.

Fate/Zero is a prequel novel series to Type-Moon 's Fate/stay night visual novel game, centering on the Fourth Holy Grail War and its cast of characters, the dramatic events of which lead directly to the Fifth Holy Grail War in Fate/stay night . The narrative mostly centers on Kiritsugu Emiya, a specialist "mage killer" assigned by a prominent mage family to be a competing Master in the Holy Grail War, as he is torn between his pragmatic utilitarianism, his love for his wife and daughter, and the sacrifices he must make to win.

Nitroplus writer Gen Urobuchi first collaborated with Type-Moon as a guest writer on the Fate/hollow ataraxia fan disc. Fate/Zero came after discussion with Type-Moon writer Kinoko Nasu and artist Takashi Takeuchi , and was initially sold as a four-book dōjin work under Type-Moon from Comiket 71 to 73 (December 2006 to December 2007). Star Seas Company later offered the novels commercially in a six-book bunkoban edition in January to June 2011.

The novels later inspired both a television anime and a manga adaptation. The TV anime ran from October 2011 to June 2012, and was the first time that ufotable would produce an anime in Type-Moon 's Fate franchise, leading to later collaborations. The anime streamed on Neon Alley with an English dub, and the series streamed on Crunchyroll as it aired. Shinjirō launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in 2011, and ended it in May 2017. Dark Horse Comics licensed the manga in 2014.

