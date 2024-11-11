Xavier Yamada's Satori Inu 4-Panel Manga Gets Short Anime on YouTube

stars as titular dog in 12 episodes now streaming

The official YouTube channel of Mezamashi Media — an entertainment web media initiative produced by Fuji TV 's morning variety program Mezamashi TV — started streaming 12 episodes of the short anime adaptation of Xavier Yamada's Satori Inu ( godog! ) four-panel comedy manga, on Monday.

The anime stars:

Toshiyuki Morikawa as Satori Inu

Image via PR Times © ザビエル山田／フジテレビ

Shinya Arino (from the comedy duo Yoiko) as Kopanda

Image via PR Times © ザビエル山田／フジテレビ

Toshihiro Yashiba as Tanukida

Image via PR Times © ザビエル山田／フジテレビ

Shouta Hayama as Mikeyama

Image via PR Times © ザビエル山田／フジテレビ

The short anime also stars Akari Bando as Satori Inu's son.

Satori Inu is a four-panel manga with dark humor and cynical gags. The character Satori Inu appears as a tsukkomi (the foil in a comedy act), and the cat Mikeyama appears as a boke (the punchline deliverer in a comedy act), but their roles also get switched.

Yamada launched the four-panel manga on Fuji TV 's FOD ( Fuji TV On Demand ) service in December 2023. The service posts a new chapter of the manga every Wednesday.