Xavier Yamada's Satori Inu 4-Panel Manga Gets Short Anime on YouTube
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official YouTube channel of Mezamashi Media — an entertainment web media initiative produced by Fuji TV's morning variety program Mezamashi TV — started streaming 12 episodes of the short anime adaptation of Xavier Yamada's Satori Inu (godog!) four-panel comedy manga, on Monday.
The anime stars:
The short anime also stars Akari Bando as Satori Inu's son.
Satori Inu is a four-panel manga with dark humor and cynical gags. The character Satori Inu appears as a tsukkomi (the foil in a comedy act), and the cat Mikeyama appears as a boke (the punchline deliverer in a comedy act), but their roles also get switched.
Yamada launched the four-panel manga on Fuji TV's FOD (Fuji TV On Demand) service in December 2023. The service posts a new chapter of the manga every Wednesday.
Sources: Mezamashi Media's YouTube channel, Comic Natalie, PR Times