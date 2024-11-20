Voice Actor, Director Dan Hennessey Dies at 83

Image via Debra Toffan's Facebook page

anddied in 2024. TMZ reported that he died on November 13 at home in his sleep from complications associated with Parkinson's disease. He was 83.

Within anime, Hennessey was the ADR voice director for the dubs of Air Master , Slam Dunk , Power Stone , Saint Seiya , and Interlude .

Hennessey is perhaps best known for being the director of X-Men: The Animated Series . He also voiced the Sentinel robot in CAPCOM 's 90s Marvel fighting games, including X-Men: Children of the Atom , Marvel vs. CAPCOM , and Marvel vs. CAPCOM 2 . The games (which also include X-Men vs. Street Fighter and Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter ) are notable for featuring the same voice cast for the X-Men characters that Hennessey directed for X-Men: The Animated Series .

Hennessey's other notable roles include Brave Heart Lion in The Care Bears , Bully Koopa in The Adventures of Super Mario Bros. 3 and Super Mario World , Thomson in The Adventures of Tintin , and Father Bear in Little Bear .