News
Aquapazza: Aquaplus Dream Match Fighting Game Heads to Steam in 2025
posted on by Egan Loo
The live-streamed "Utawarerumono: Lost Flag 5th Anniversary & Grand AQUAPLUS Festival Post-Event Talk Special" announced on Sunday that the Aquapazza: AQUAPLUS Dream Match fighting game will have a port for Steam next year.
The port's Steam page is already open, and it describes the game:
26 characters from across AQUAPLUS's classic franchises clash in this action-packed fighting game! Master your favorite heroes from games and anime including Utawarerumono, To Heart 2, White Album, and more!
The port requires a 64-bit processor and operating system.
The game debuted first in Japanese arcades in 2011. Its PlayStation 3 version featured all the content from the arcade version (for a total of 13 main characters and 13 supporting characters) and improvements for tournament-grade action. Atlus USA released the PlayStation 3 version in North America.
Source: "Utawarerumono: Lost Flag 5th Anniversary & Grand AQUAPLUS Festival Post-Event Talk Special" stream via Hachima Kikō