Aquapazza: Aquaplus Dream Match Fighting Game Heads to Steam in 2025

Game with 26 characters debuted in arcades in 2011, followed by PS3 in 2013

The live-streamed " Utawarerumono : Lost Flag 5th Anniversary & Grand AQUAPLUS Festival Post-Event Talk Special" announced on Sunday that the Aquapazza: AQUAPLUS Dream Match fighting game will have a port for Steam next year.

Image via Aquapazza: Aquaplus Dream Match game's Steam page © AQUAPLUS

The port's Steam page is already open, and it describes the game:

26 characters from across AQUAPLUS 's classic franchises clash in this action-packed fighting game! Master your favorite heroes from games and anime including Utawarerumono , To Heart 2 , White Album , and more!

The port requires a 64-bit processor and operating system.

The game debuted first in Japanese arcades in 2011. Its PlayStation 3 version featured all the content from the arcade version (for a total of 13 main characters and 13 supporting characters) and improvements for tournament-grade action. Atlus USA released the PlayStation 3 version in North America.