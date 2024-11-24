×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Aquapazza: Aquaplus Dream Match Fighting Game Heads to Steam in 2025

posted on by Egan Loo
Game with 26 characters debuted in arcades in 2011, followed by PS3 in 2013

The live-streamed "Utawarerumono: Lost Flag 5th Anniversary & Grand AQUAPLUS Festival Post-Event Talk Special" announced on Sunday that the Aquapazza: AQUAPLUS Dream Match fighting game will have a port for Steam next year.

characters_player_english.png
Image via Aquapazza: Aquaplus Dream Match game's Steam page
© AQUAPLUS

The port's Steam page is already open, and it describes the game:

26 characters from across AQUAPLUS's classic franchises clash in this action-packed fighting game! Master your favorite heroes from games and anime including Utawarerumono, To Heart 2, White Album, and more!

The port requires a 64-bit processor and operating system.

The game debuted first in Japanese arcades in 2011. Its PlayStation 3 version featured all the content from the arcade version (for a total of 13 main characters and 13 supporting characters) and improvements for tournament-grade action. Atlus USA released the PlayStation 3 version in North America.

Source: "Utawarerumono: Lost Flag 5th Anniversary & Grand AQUAPLUS Festival Post-Event Talk Special" stream via Hachima Kikō

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives