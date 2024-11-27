Kujira's Changes of Heart Manga Gets Live-Action TV Series

TV Asahi announced on Thursday that KUJIRA 's Changes of Heart ( Honnō Switch ) manga is getting a live-action television series. The series will debut on January 11 at 11:00 p.m. JST on TV Asahi 's Oshidora Saturday block and its affiliates.

Image via Oshidora's X/Twitter account © TV Asahi

The series stars Kaito Miyachika as Hijiri Akiyama and Wakana Aoi as Koyori Hoshi.

Hiroto Takahashi and Hirokazu Fujisawa are directing the series. Yōko Izumisawa is writing the screenplay. Akihiro Manabe is composing the music.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

After being dumped by her boyfriend, Koyori went to her longtime friend Hijiri's house to drink away her sorrow...and ended up spending the night with him! Not only that, he tells her he loves her—and she's not sure how to reconcile the new development with someone she's known since they were kids. After all, the stakes are high—if things don't work out, she'll hurt one of her closest friends. And to make matters worse, her ex wants to patch things up...? Koyori needs to figure out what she wants, before she loses it all.

KUJIRA launched the manga in Kodansha 's Comic Tint magazine in June 2018, and ended it with its ninth compiled book volume in June 2022.

Sources: TV Asahi, Comic Natalie