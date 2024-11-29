Live-Action Cells at Work! Film Reveals IMAX Visual, 4D Screenings

Film opens in Japan on December 13

The staff for the live-action film of Akane Shimizu 's Cells at Work! ( Hataraku Saibō ) manga revealed a visual on Saturday for the IMAX screenings of the film, and also revealed the film will have 4D screenings (4DX and MX4D) in Japan.

Image courtesy of Flag Pictures © 清水茜／講談社 © 原田重光・初嘉屋一生・清水茜／講談社 © 2024映画「はたらく細胞」製作委員会 © 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc

Image courtesy of Flag Pictures © 清水茜／講談社 © 原田重光・初嘉屋一生・清水茜／講談社 © 2024映画「はたらく細胞」製作委員会 © 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc

The film will premiere in Japan on December 13.

The previously announced cast includes:

Hideki Takeuchi (live-action Nodame Cantabile , Thermae Romae , Fly Me to Saitama ) is directing the film, with a script by Yūichi Tokunaga (live-action Kaguya-sama: Love is War , Liar x Liar , Princess Jellyfish ). Warner Bros. Japan is distributing the film. Official HiGE DANdism is performing the theme song "50%."

Shimizu launched the original Cells at Work! manga in the March 2015 issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine, and ended it in January 2021. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English.

The first television anime of the original manga premiered in July 2018. The second season premiered in January 2021, alongside the anime of the Cells at Work! Code Black spinoff manga.

Kodansha USA Publishing is also releasing the following spinoff manga in English: Cells at Work: Bacteria! , Cells at Work!: Neo Bacteria! , Cells at Work! White Brigade , Cells at Work! Baby , Cells NOT at Work! , Cells at Work! Code Black , Cells at Work and Friends! , Cells at Work! Lady , and Cells at Work: Platelets! .

Several other spinoffs exist such as Kae Hashimoto 's Hataraku Saibō Illegal ( Cells at Work! Illegal ), Yū Maeda 's Hataraku Saibō Muscle ( Cells at Work! Muscle ), Choko Aozora and Meku Kaire 's Hataraku Saibō Neko ( Cells at Work! Cat ), and Koma Warita and Ryō Kuji 's Hataraku Saibō Okusuri ( Cells at Work! Medicine ).

Source: Press release