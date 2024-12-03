'Babies of Bread' Anime Short Reveals More Cast in New Teaser Trailer

The staff for Japanese company CHOCOLATE Inc. 's anime film short " Babies of Bread " (" Pan no Aka-chan ") revealed new cast members in a new teaser video on Wednesday.

Chika Tanabe will play Donut Baby.

Takayuki Yamada will play Croissant Baby.

Takuya Koyama will play Baguette Baby.

Dayu Koume will play Cat.

Yusuke Iwasaki will play Thief.

The short premieres on YouTube on Friday.

The anime is set in a bakery in the middle of the city, and will center on "baby bread" characters, including Cream Bun, Baguette, Donut, and Croissant as they attempt to thwart a burglar.

Yui Ogura , Yūto Uemura , and Naomi Ōzora play Cream Bun Baby 2, 3, and 4, respectively. Kana Hanazawa is not only playing the role of Cream Bun Baby 1 as previously announced, but also the bakery's owner.

Haruka Ichikawa is directing the anime as their directorial debut, and R!k! is designing the characters. Kanta Mochida is directing the CG, and is also serving as CG animator alongside Makoto Kubota and Daiki Yamada . Takao Ogi is composing the anime's music. Fuko Noda and Sui Kurakami are the animation producers.

CHOCOLATE Inc. is also producing the KILLTUBE anime film, with a planned release for spring 2026.

