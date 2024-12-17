One Room Franchise Gets New Project OneLeaf Anime

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the One Room series of anime shorts announced on Wednesday that the franchise is launching a new project under the name Project OneLeaf . The initiative includes a new anime produced by a new animation studio, STUDIO OneRoom.

The staff from the One Room anime series will reunite for Project OneLeaf . STUDIO OneRoom plans to develop the anime with input from fans.

In addition, the X/ Twitter post also announced that the franchise will have an "animation novel game" titled One Room -Hanasaka Yui Memorial- that will launch on PC via Steam on January 11. The game will allow players to re-experience the character Yui Hanasaka's story.

Crunchyroll describes the story of the One Room franchise with "first-person narrative":

You are the protagonist. A new project in virtual anime from SMIRAL Animation that also brought you the "Anitore" series and "Makuranodanshi." This time, the project is about 3 stories that develop in your (one) room.

Eiji Mano is credited for the original story for the One Room anime shorts, with character designs by Kantoku , and scripts by Aose Shimoi . Typhoon Graphics produced the first season of the anime, with Zero-G producing the second and third season.

The first anime in the franchise premiered in January 2017 and aired for 12 episodes. One Room Second Season premiered in July 2018 and aired for 12 episodes. The franchise inspired the Room Mate : One Room side M spinoff focusing on male characters that premiered in April 2017. One Room : Third Season premiered in October 2020. Crunchyroll streamed all the anime in the franchise .

The franchise also includes a VR app for iOS and Android devices that debuted in summer 2018.