Witch Watch Anime's Video Reveals More Cast Members, Half-Year Run

The Jump Festa '25 event unveiled a new promotional video for the television anime of Kenta Shinohara 's Witch Watch manga on Saturday. The video reveals more cast members for the anime, and also reveals that the anime will air for two consecutive cours (quarters of a year) on MBS , TBS , and 26 affiliated channels.

The new cast members include:

Mikako Komatsu as Yūri Makuwa



Image via Witch Watch anime's website ©篠原健太／集英社・ウィッチウォッチ製作委員会・MBS

Konomi Kohara as Kukumi Ureshino



Rie Takahashi as Kara Minami



Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Tenryū Kiyomiya



The anime will premiere in April 2025.

Previously announced cast members include:

Hiroshi Ikehata ( TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You , Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood ) is directing the series with assistant director Masao Kawase ( Kiratto Pri☆Chan , Magical Destroyers ) at Bibury Animation Studio . Deko Akao ( Shadowverse , Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town ) is in charge of the series scripts. Haruko Iizuka ( Ensemble Stars! , Sugar Apple Fairy Tale ) is designing the characters with sub-character designs by Yoshiaki Sugimura and Sawa Tomoki.

Kusanagi 's Ping Xue ( Fuuka , Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's New Dinosaur ) serves as the art director. Kusanagi 's Takeuchi Yuzuki and Masayuki Niizuma ( Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation II ) are in charge of art setting. Yuiha Ōta is the color key artist. Hisashi Yonezawa ( Is This a Zombie? ) is the compositing director of photography. Mutsumi Takemiya ( The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You ) is editing the series. Yukari Hashimoto ( Mr. Osomatsu , Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun ) is composing the music for the series. Fumiyuki Go ( BLUELOCK , Kaiju No. 8 ) is the sound director, and Bit Grooove Promotion is responsible for sound production.

Image via Amazon © Kenta Shinohara, Shueisha

Witch Watch

MANGA Plus

Morihito, a boy with the strength of an ogre, is about to start living together with his childhood friend Niko, who is training to be a witch. NIko's magic leads to all sorts of unpredictable trouble, and with two teens under one roof... Let the fantastical antics begin! Magical comedy series by Kenta Shinohara creator of SKET DANCE and Astra Lost in Space .

andare both publishingin English.describes the manga's story:

Shinohara launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in February 2021. Shueisha published the manga's 19th compiled book volume on November 1.

Shinohara published the Sket Dance manga in Weekly Shonen Jump from 2007 to 2013. The manga inspired a television anime in 2011-2012 and an OVA in 2013. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

Shinohara's award-winning Astra Lost in Space manga ran on the Shonen Jump+ website and app in from 2016 to 2017 and had five volumes. Viz Media released the manga in English. A 12-episode television anime adaptation premiered in July 2019. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired.