Boys Gilding the Lily Shall Die!? Manga Resumes This Spring Under New Title

Yuri band manga is now titled Kiss Yori mo Kimi no Neiro de Me ga Sameru

Image via Tokyopop © Yomogimochi, Gentosha Comics, Tokyopop

Boys Gilding the Lily Shall Die!?

Kiss Yori mo Kimi no Neiro de Me ga Sameru

Manga creatorannounced on their X (formerly) account on December 28 that their) manga will change its title to(Your Timbre Brings Me to My Senses More Than a Kiss Would), and will resume its serialization this spring under the new title.

Tokyopop is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Chihaya Katagiri has always been the first trumpet in her school's brass band – until Hibiki Aikawa transfers from a prestigious school and takes the spot. Despite initial suspicions, the two quickly become close. Katagiri admires Aikawa's talent and enthusiasm for playing the trumpet and Aikawa is struck by Katagiri's grounded treatment of her abilities as well as her love for music. As their feelings for each other grow stronger, their lives become more complicated with the stress of classes, other relationships, and the last competition of their high school careers drawing near.

Yomogimochi initially debuted the comic on their pixiv and X/ Twitter account in April 2020, with the manga serializing in LINE Manga beginning in March 2021. Gentosha Comics published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on December 24. Tokyopop published the second volume in English on November 26.