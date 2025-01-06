Crunchyroll to Launch New Manga App Later This Year

App to offer manga in English in U.S., Canada, with plans to roll out in other languages

announced during's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) press conference on Monday that it will launch a new manga app namedManga later this year as a premium add-on to its subscription service. The app will launch first in English in the United States and Canada, but other language options and web browser integration are planned.

This is not the first time that Crunchyroll has offered manga, with the company launching the first Crunchyroll Manga service in October 2013. The service was simultaneously publishing (simulpub) titles from Kodansha USA Publishing in over 170 countries. Crunchyroll removed 14 simulpub titles in February 2018 and removed 10 catalog titles in March 2018. Kodansha USA Publishing then removed a number of its manga titles from Crunchyroll in January 2023. Kodansha had issued a statement to Crunchyroll , saying that its suspension of simulpub updates was due to "changes" in its simulpub distribution program.

Crunchyroll ended its first Crunchyroll Manga service in December 2023.

