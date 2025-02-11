Dr. Stone: Science Future Anime Reveals 3 New Cast Members

to voice new characters appearing in episode 6 on Thursday

The official website for Dr. Stone: Science Future , the fourth and final season of the Dr. Stone anime series, revealed three new cast and characters on Tuesday. The characters will appear in the anime's sixth episode, "Science Is Elegant," on Thursday.

Akira Sekine as Luna, a former medical student

Chiharu Sawashiro as Carlos, Luna's longtime acquaintance who watches over Luna

Taishi Murata as Max, Luna's bodyguard who also watches over her

The anime premiered on January 9 on thechannel at 10:00 p.m. JST (8:00 a.m. EST), and then premiered on, andat a later time. The anime also premiered on January 9 on the, and other streaming services in Japan at 10:30 p.m. JST (8:30 a.m. EST). The anime will air for three(quarters of the year) with breaks in between.

Crunchyroll streams the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. Crunchyroll is also streaming the anime's same-day English dub .

Previously announced new cast members for the final season include Kenji Nojima as Dr. Xeno, Kōji Yusa as Stanley Snyder, and Mariko Higashiuchi as Maya.

ALI perform the opening theme song "CASANOVA POSSE," and BREIMEN perform the ending theme song "Rolling Stone."

The first television anime debuted in July 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired, and Funimation streamed a dub of the season. The anime premiered on Toonami in August 2019.

Dr. Stone: Stone Wars , the anime's second season, premiered in January 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the series worldwide except in Asia, and Funimation streamed an English dub . The anime debuted on Toonami in May 2021.

The one-hour Dr. Stone: Ryusui anime special aired in July 2022.

The first cours of Dr. Stone: New World , the third Dr. Stone anime season, premiered in Japan in April 2023, and ended with its 11th episode. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub . The anime began running on Toonami in June 2023.

The anime's second cours premiered in Japan in October 2023. The 22nd and final episode of Dr. Stone: New World aired in December 2023.

Boichi ( Sun-Ken Rock ) and Riichirou Inagaki (author of Eyeshield 21 ) launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in March 2017, and ended the series in March 2022. Viz Media published the manga digitally and in print. MANGA Plus also published the manga digitally in English.