Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls Game Announces 2 New Characters, 2nd Closed Beta Test for PS5

Test runs between December 5-7

PlayStation Studios, Arc System Works , and Marvel Games revealed during Sony 's "State of Play Japan" livestream on Tuesday that their new Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls 4v4 tag team fighter game is adding Spider-Man and Ghost Rider as playable characters. In addition, the game will hold a second closed beta test between December 5-7 (PST) for PlayStation 5.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;">&nbsp;</span>

The second closed beta will include 8 fighters, 3 arenas, optional offline CPU battles, and new online lobby avatars. The spectator mode and rollback netcode features will return from the previous test.

The first closed beta test ran between September 5-7.

The game will launch for PS5 and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store in 2026.

Marvel's Marvel vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics launched for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in September 2024.

CAPCOM released the first CAPCOM Fighting Collection game in June 2022 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam .

Source: State of Play Japan livestream