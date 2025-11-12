Ys X: Proud Nordics Game Gets PS5 Release in February

Game launched in Japan on July 31 for Switch 2

Image via Ys X: Proud Nordics game's English website ©Nihon Falcom

Ys X: Proud Nordics

Nihon Falcom released on Wednesday its financial report for the fiscal year ended September 2025, in which the company revealed that it will release thegame for5 in February 2026.

The game is an updated version of the Ys X: Nordics game, which launched on July 31 for Nintendo Switch 2 in Japan. The game is slated for release for Switch 2 and PC via Steam , the Epic Games Store, and GOG in the West in early 2026.

Ys X: Proud Nordics features new story and adventure elements including "Mana Action," the Oland Island map and exploration area, new bosses, Mana Ride Races, and arena battles.

Ys X: Nordics is the latest entry in Nihon Falcom's Ys role-playing game series. The game launched in Japan for PS5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch in September 2023.

NIS America released Ys X: Nordics in English in October 2024 for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG. The release includes Japanese and English audio, and English and French text. The PC version also includes Japanese text.

NIS America describes the game:

Following their tenuous encounter at sea, the young red-haired adventurer Adol Christin and the proud pirate Karja Balta find themselves bound by fate – and the mysterious power of Mana! As they search for a way to undo the mystical ties that bind them, they soon find themselves caught up in a conflict between two factions: the seafaring warriors known as the Normans and the enigmatic and seemingly immortal Griegr. In order to save the people of Obelia Gulf, Adol and Karja must navigate the depths of their unexpected bond and the power that it grants them.

The game allows for "Solo Mode" combat, in which players control one character with automatic support from another character, as well as "Combination Mode," which allows players to control two characters simultaneously. The game also features a navigable ship that players can use to explore the seas and archipelago, as well as engage in ship-to-ship combat.

Source: Nihon Falcom (link 2) via Gematsu