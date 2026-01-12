Kabuo Launches Manga Adaptation of Renkinō's Web Novel

Inaka de Hajimeru Kyūkatsu Slow Life debuted last Thursday

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Akita Publishing 's Champion Buzz digital outlet announced that Kabuo's new manga adaptation of Renkinō 's Chotto Shigoto Yamete Jikka ni Kaeru ~Inaka de Hajimeru Kyūkatsu Slow Life (I'm Taking a Break from Work and Returning Home: Beginning My Slow Life Leisure Activities in the Countryside) web novel, with the title Inaka de Hajimeru Kyūkatsu Slow Life , launched on the platform last Thursday.

Image via Champion Buzz's X/Twitter account © AKITA PUBLISHING CO.,LTD., Renkinō, Kabuo

The story follows salaryman Tadahiro Yasukuni, who becomes exhausted by his abusive company in the city. Four years after he joins the company, his mother calls and tells him to return home to the countryside. He quits his job and begins his healing slow life in the countryside.

Renkinō launched the web novel on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō platform in November 2018.

TATE launched their manga adaptation of Renkinō 's Monster Eater ( Mamono Kurai no Bōkensha ) novel on Square Enix 's Manga UP! platform in August 2024. Square Enix shipped the second compiled book volume on July 7. Manga UP! Global publishes the series in English.

Renkinō launched the web novel on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in March 2023. Square Enix shipped the second compiled book volume with illustrations by Kawaku in July 2024. The series has received a few manga adaptations by other artists.