One-Punch Man: World Game Ends Service

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for One-Punch Man : World , Perfect World's online multiplayer action game based on ONE and Yūsuke Murata 's One-Punch Man manga, announced on Monday that the game will end its service on February 27.

We regret to inform you that One Punch Man: World will be ending its service on February 27, 2026. This decision was not made lightly, and we would like to express our heartfelt gratitude for… pic.twitter.com/7Eo0Fshday — One Punch Man World (@onepunchman_w) January 12, 2026

Premium currency purchases ended on Monday, along with new account creation. The company also removed the app from all app stores and closed the community Discord server. Players with premium currency may continue to use the currency until the game's closure.

©ONE, Yūsuke Murata/SHUEISHA, Hero Association HQ

One-Punch Man : World launched for PC, iOS, and Android devices in January 2024 in North America and Latin America. The game later launched in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand that February. The game has language support in English, Spanish, and Portuguese.

The game features heroes from the series, such as Saitama, Genos, Speed-o-Sound Sonic, Silverfang, Mumen Rider, Puri-Puri Prisoner, Atomic Samurai, and Zombieman. Players can take on missions at the Hero Association and team up with others for raids. The battle system features timed dodges, skill combos, and ultimate abilities. There are also side activities and minigames in Z-City.

Bandai Namco Filmworks announced on December 25 that the third anime season based on ONE and Yūsuke Murata 's One-Punch Man manga will air its second cours (quarter of a year) in 2027.

The third season premiered with a recap on October 5 at 11:45 p.m. JST (10:45 a.m. EDT) on the TV Tokyo , TV Hokkaido , TV Aichi , TV Osaka , TV Setouchi , and TV Kyushu channels. The overall 25th episode of the anime, the first episode in the third season, aired on October 12. The anime began streaming on October 12 at 11:15 a.m. EDT on Hulu in the U.S., Disney+ in Canada, and Netflix in Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. In Latin America and Oceania, Crunchyroll is also streaming the anime at the same time.