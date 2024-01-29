How would you rate episode 16 of

The Dangers in My Heart (TV 2) ?

©Norio Sakurai(AKITASHOTEN)/The Dangers in My Heart Committee

Our boy is ready! Kyotaro is finally ready to admit that Anna likes him and thus can hope that the reality he so desperately dreams of could happen any day. Valentine's Day episodes are a little bit played out. I wondered why we were getting an actual Valentine's Day episode when the series already covered so much ground with the setup last week. Plus, Anna already gave Kyotaro chocolate at the end of that episode, so things started slowly here with the constant reiteration of what chocolate means for the holidays.

There's a considerable differentiation between obligatory chocolates for friends and chocolate with romantic implications. It's clear that Kyotaro wants chocolates, but he doesn't want to get his hopes up because it's impossible for him not to be anxious about uncertain situations. He can't get chocolate from Anna and not come up with one million different reasons why it didn't carry any romantic implications unless something happened. Thankfully, much of this episode was shown from Anna's perspective because she knows that she needs to do her part in this relationship. That's where the episode shined. Seeing Anna be riddled with the bouts of anxiety that are usually seen in Kyotaro highlights how similar they are. Both are terrified teenagers who don't wanna take any big steps unless they can guarantee the outcome.

My favorite scene was when Kyotaro clarified that the only way he will not misinterpret a chocolate gift is if they make it clear with their words that it's meant to be romantic. Anna couldn't be as direct, but there was no way Kyotaro could misinterpret her words when she said she was fine with him taking things the wrong way by receiving chocolate from her. She is telling him that he is allowed to get his hopes up, and he is allowed to indulge in the possibility that his feelings are mutual. This means the desired outcome that Kyotaro is progressively getting more comfortable expressing to people may soon become a reality. I would be shocked if they do not end up a couple at the end of this season.

Rating:

The Dangers in My Heart is currently streaming on HIDIVE.