One of the highlights of my week has been watching The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! , not because it's particularly fresh, or even because it's outstandingly animated or necessarily "good" (which it's like... really good) but because there's something about this show. I think it's because it wholeheartedly leans into the tropes the structure Jahy's reverse isekai life, adding this certain comedic pizazz to Jahy's antics. That's why I suppose episode 6, "The Great Jahy Doesn't Seem to Stand a Chance…” had me pretty hyped, and let me tell you, episode 6 and episode 7 deliver some good jokes. So, like… let's get into it!

We come to Jahy post-cold, and post-encounter with the Magical Girl which is… pretty much where I expected us to land. And let me tell you, everyone's favorite demoness is on edje at the mention of multiple “Maho-” jokes, ranging from talking about furniture (maho…ghany) to some students talking about an actual mahou girl. It's good table setting for Jahy's on-going trials and tribulations against the world's most abnormally normal Magical Girl, which is what I want to briefly talk about in this rather meaty review.

We don't actually meet Jahy's Greatest Foe until we're well into episode 6, but when we do she's… far what you expect. Instead of the blonde Magical Girl we met last week, we're faced with a pretty typical looking teenager rocking a brown school uniform and a high ponytail. And oh yeah, she's incredibly unlucky, to the tune of falling down a water main, getting a potted plant dropped on her her head, and just like… a bevy of bad things. And it's comedic gold, largely because the show leans into the Magical Girl being this capable enemy who took out the second strongest entity in the Dark Realm. But instead, she's kind of just a hella clumsy teenager who… is barely hanging in there most of the time.

I like this because a competent foe doesn't really suit Jahy, who, while competent, is… kind of also a hot mess. Like, a legitimate hot mess because Jahy really doesn't seem to stand a chance, bean sprout dinners, head colds, and like… literally everything from episode 2. She's especially a hot mess this episode when she gets rip-roaring drunk in a scene that's part-sweet, part-utterly relatable, and wholly Jahy. (Credit to the series just… not sexualizing Jahy like it could have the morning after: I had one fear, and it didn't come true!)

And that's really what The Great Jahy is good at: it excels -and is at its funniest- when Jahy's having a midlife crisis and the literal characters in her life -like her enemy, the Magical Girl- are upending trope after trope. It excels when it leans into being a slice-of-life comedy and kind of just… uses the fantasy elements of the reverse isekai situation to toy with Jahy trying to adult. At least, that's how it is for me, and how I imagine a lot of viewers probably feel. And like I said, this isn't new: there's loads of shows who have done parts of The Great Jahy just as well, if not better. But I'm not here to talk about those shoes: I'm here for Jahy, and honestly… it's still pretty dang good.

Thankfully, Episode 7, “The Great Jahy Doesn't Play!” is much the same: we're back to our intrepid heroine and her conquest against the magical girl. Only… instead of returning back to that, we get an exercise episode and then a “Jahy can't sleep” episode and then a “Jahy nearly fights a child” episode and finally a “Jahy looks for more mana stones with a new friend” that I genuinely don't have much to say here other than like… Jahy is relatable: I, too, can't do push-ups, need silence at night, embarrass myself in front of kids, and also, enjoy hunting for treasure with others. It's a kind of messy, go nowhere episode that's perfectly enjoyable, but… definitely not “episode of the week” material, nor incredibly memorable.

Hmm, well, let me expand on that: I will say that there's lots of gags here, but the saying “comedy is subjective” kicks in hard because a lot of them were fine, but… just not necessarily bust-a-gut funny. We do get some pretty solid “training montage” music that also has that Wii-game vibe that the general BGM so frequently has, as well as the general “let's find some treasure” BGM that kicks in near the end. But ultimately, episode 7 is a kind of just… average episode with a plot that I'm not too deeply invested in, outside of some scenes that were very relatable as someone who just turned 29 and would like to get some sleep. (I'm talking about Jahy enduring noise so loud she turned into the “I didn't Get No Sleep Cuz of Ya'll” meme. Utterly. Relatable.)

Admittedly, there's like.... the first earnest boob joke in the series this episode, and while it's played for some quick fan service , it's not bad so… don't roast me please and thank you. It helps that Jahy is kind of weirded out too, which like… mood sis, didn't get the point of actual titlation in the cold open, but hey: you do you, The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! . This isn't enough for me to harp on because in the scheme of things, it's over so quickly that you're into the OP and the meat of the show, as described above.

In the end, The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! is… really, really funny and really, really great. The jokes work, as does the vivid and varied cast that makes up Jahy's quickly-developing world. I remain intensely invested in Jahy's desire to return the Dark Realm to its former glory, and hope that the series will keep up the good antics. And while these were definitely… not as plotty as I'd hoped, they're still both perfectly fine episodes that are still solid entries into the series as a whole.

Shoutout to the two after credits shorts this week: episode 6 features “The Great Jahy's Cooking 3-Minute Show”, and episode 7 features a follow-up scene to the beginning of the episode re: diets and weight gain. Admittedly, episode 6's was the stronger of the two, featuring Jahy making her special stir-fried bean sprouts and impeccable comedic timing, which… god, this poor demoness and her bean sprouts, am I right? Admittedly, I might have to whip these up next week, just for the Instragram, y'all.

TL;DR: The Great Jahy is exactly that: great, and if you're not watching, well… why not dive deep into the world of everyone's favorite demoness today? If you need some levity in the year of our lord, 2021, you honestly can't go wrong with this very fun, very funny reverse isekai about one demoness' attempts to survive and maybe even thrive on this beautiful blue marble of ours.

Rating:

The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.

