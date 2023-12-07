The Kingdoms of Ruin
Episode 9
by Jacki Jing,
How would you rate episode 9 of
The Kingdoms of Ruin ?
Community score: 3.6
I do like Doroka. She has been sweet, kind, and funny in the past few episodes. That was one part I enjoyed a little bit from this episode, her pissing off Adonis by following him and her internally debating whether he'll be happy to see her or be livid. She's also reasonable. Adonis asks her why she would follow him after he unalive all her kind, her friends. She believes they didn't have the best intentions either. There is a lot of potential with her as a character.
This show has too much going on and not enough heart — connection. From Sand Land and post-apocalyptic biker gangs to Breastville with the homicidal sex robots to witches on the Moon to a maniacal witch taking over Redia and doing a pap idol performance + brutal death + brutal death + more brutal death. I am completely lost in the sauce and don't care about anybody except Doroka. I am frankly just waiting for this show to end at this point.
Rating:
The Kingdoms of Ruin is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.
discuss this in the forum (37 posts) |
back to The Kingdoms of Ruin
Episode Review homepage / archives