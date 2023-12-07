How would you rate episode 9 of

The Kingdoms of Ruin ?

Why is this anime so completely trash and awful to consume? Doroka and Adonis have stumbled across Boob Town, filled with killer sex dolls, and then we watch the dude in white behead two ninja sisters (of course, let's kill more characters I have zero attachment to — sensing a pattern here). This show is just not doing it.

I do like Doroka. She has been sweet, kind, and funny in the past few episodes. That was one part I enjoyed a little bit from this episode, her pissing off Adonis by following him and her internally debating whether he'll be happy to see her or be livid. She's also reasonable. Adonis asks her why she would follow him after he unalive all her kind, her friends. She believes they didn't have the best intentions either. There is a lot of potential with her as a character.

This show has too much going on and not enough heart — connection. From Sand Land and post-apocalyptic biker gangs to Breastville with the homicidal sex robots to witches on the Moon to a maniacal witch taking over Redia and doing a pap idol performance + brutal death + brutal death + more brutal death. I am completely lost in the sauce and don't care about anybody except Doroka. I am frankly just waiting for this show to end at this point.

