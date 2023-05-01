How would you rate episode 4 of

TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You (TV 2) ?

©Kenjiro Hata, Shogakukan/ Tonikawa Committee

Sometimes, when you're in a relationship, you can't help but gush over your significant other. It doesn't have to be out loud. Sometimes, you just sit there and appreciate that the person you're married to or in a relationship with has many qualities you admire. TONIKAWA is a show that always runs the risk of not giving me much to talk about because the structure is relatively basic. It's just a collection of sweet moments of our happy couple living a happy life. While it's incredibly nice to watch, it doesn't always give me much to discuss. I think that's why the second half of this episode was a bit more entertaining than the first half because, while I nearly had a sugar rush from Nasa and Tsukasa just appreciating each other through internal monologues alongside some of the most PG sexual tension I've ever seen in my life, I did find it a bit funny that everyone is so curious about what makes this happy couple tick.

Granted, I don't think it's appropriate to just walk up to two people and ask them how often they kiss each other because that's none of their business. However, it was a decent transition into the idea of what a kiss means and how there is a multitude of ways to express intimacy with another person outside of that deplorable three-letter word. As someone who loved Hayate the Combat Butler , I was both happy and caught off guard by the fact that Hayate and Nagi were being used as the visual representation of the different types of intimate kisses because of how vague the relationship was between those two for the majority of that manga's run. It's a nice little Easter egg, considering that it's made by the same creator of Hayate .

Overall, I guess the lesson for today's kids is to "be careful when showing public displays of affection because your creepy roommate will catch you and make fun of you for it." I'm joking, of course, because all of this building up to those two being on the same page about wanting to express different forms of love with each other was nice after it was something that Nasa was agonizing over for about a third of the episode. It makes me wonder if we're ever going to reach a point where these two won't act like they're in high school anymore despite already being married. They've been married for at least a couple of months now, and I think the show has already implied that they've consummated their marriage, so it makes me wonder just how long these more sweet and innocent moments will last.

Rating:

TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.