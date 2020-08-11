The inimitable Osamu Tezuka teamed up with Sanrio to create a cute little unicorn to add to the company's mascot roster, but it wouldn't be a Tezuka joint without some questionably adult themes. Who's ready to see a pastel unicorn baby face off against the undying evil of aristocracy?

Spoiler Warning for discussion of the series ahead.

Micchy

Nicky, for all the discussion around the late Osamu Tezuka and the impact he had on early anime/manga, there's one thing about him that until recently has been overlooked. Sure, he's remembered as this titan of manga, but once you look past the reputation you might notice a curious trend of featuring cute/sexy animal people. Now you could say it's rude of me to accuse Tezuka of being a covert furry, but to that I raise you: catgirl maid.

Nicky

I'd argue that catgirls and especially maids are only 20% on the furry scale, but I think we should really be talking about a DIFFERENT kind of cat girl.

Sanrio , the company that brought us Hello Kitty ; Aggretsuko ; and Ringing Bell , the cute sheep movie that scarred a generation of children. But we're not here to talk about either the metal-screaming red panda or the vengeful murder sheep. We're here to talk about the cute pink unicorn who saves people with the power of love. His name is Unico (because he's a unicorn) and he is most definitely not a My Little Pony.

Fantastic Adventures of Unico ! Based on a manga by the Tezuka, and published and produced by that titular toy company. This is the first of the two full movies. At only 90 minutes it might seem a bit short, but like Unico himself, this movie has a lot of power packed inside it's tiny little body.

nico, the baby unicorn that spreads happiness wherever he goes!" to "we regret to inform you that the gods are displeased with him for making their religion obsolete" within five minutes, yeah, it's kind of a lot!

Well not without a catchy little ditty about it first!

But like in every other story where the powerful try to force someone else to do their dirty work for them, West Wind half-asses the order. She's all like "nah, oblivion sounds like a step too far, how about I drop him on this other, much closer island with nobody on it? Surely that's an acceptable compromise that doesn't require me to fly 1000 years?"

Turns out that "someone" is a smurf troll with daddy issues. You know, the kind of guy you totally want for a roommate.

Demon kid is set on following his dad's example in being the world's most miserable hermit, but unfortunately for him, living alone on an island gets pretty boring. And the promise of a unicorn friend to hang out with/bully is really too tempting to pass up!

He's not exactly the nicest playmate, no. But can you really blame him for being rough around the edges when he was raised by Mr. "I hate everyone so much I'm gonna bugger off to an island in the middle of nowhere" Demon of Solitude I?

It may not be an excuse, but it is a little easier to forgive the lil stinker when he struggles to comprehend things like "not being a jerk" and "helping people in need."





Nah but the word "stop" should at least be enough. He really rough houses with it, and then it's all fun and games until one of the kids accidentally pushes the other one off a cliff and into the roaring waters of the ocean.

@ the gods:

Sanrio 's biggest flagship, Unico's new friend Chao isn't so polite or really a good role model. Instead of working hard she decides it'd be better to find the easy way in life by becoming a magical witch!



Meanwhile, I think Unico got cat-brain-worms because he totally thinks the kitty is too fluffy and adorable to be bad or selfish, and decides he's gonna help her.

She also doesn't know to suspect the ominous aristocrat who asks for her address, social security number, and the digits on the front and back of her credit card. SMH Chao, she was never going to make it.

Sensing something is wrong, Unico sets out to look for Chao but has to overcome a bunch of creepy forest trees along the way.

nico was afraid Demon-kun was gonna break his horn? Never mind that actually, Unico's horn is now a combination sword/weed whacker/jackhammer.

nico wants to go hard he goes REAL HARD! He goes hoof-to-toe with Baron Ghost to save his friend and even breaks his flimsy-ass sword.

Up until this point Fantastic Adventures of Unico is a relatively straightforward movie about friendship and the power of unconditional love, but then the undead vampire count turns into a physical manifestation of aristocratic rot and everything turns on its head. It's honestly incredible how quickly the Ghost/Unico conflict becomes a battle of everything good and healing versus the hegemony of old, this looming shadow of wealth and power and darkness threatening to squash out the hope our small heroes offer.

Night on Bald Mountain segment of Fantasia a run for its money! The trees become dragons, and then back into trees, the floor is lava, Beezil is there. It's hard to show in stills but there's some seriously slick animation in here.

Taking down the incarnation of all evil in kid-friendly way: by throwing him into a pit of lava and watching him crumble into ash. Yes this is a very wholesome movie.

The Irony of Unico is that he brings happiness wherever he goes, but he's never allowed to stay, quickly being whisked away and forced to forget, leaving all his new friends behind.

Real happiness is the friends he makes along the way, but they are just that: along the way. In the end the happiness he brings is bittersweet; he has all the friends in the world but gets to keep none at all.

Unico is a really fun undercooked classic property, that is sure to mystify and entertain both children and adults. It's light enough for a five-year old but also it's really good at bringing in these big emotions of fear, friendship, bitterness and most importantly love. It's something that anyone can enjoy.



Kids' shit from the 80s just loves bein' spooky, and I'm here for it. Though nothing terrifies me more than Unico's almost-human face on his tiny horse body, especially without his horn!

We'll just leave it at "friendship is magic," shall we?