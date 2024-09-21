The Fall 2024 Anime Trailer Watch Party Returns with Mother's Basement!

The Anime Trailer Watch Party returns next week for another huge anime season! Find your next must-watch anime with Anime News Network executive editor Lynzee Loveridge, ANN video producer Jacki Jing, ANN reviewer James Beckett, and Mother's Basement's Geoff Thew as they watch over sixty trailers from the Fall 2024 anime season!

Get your favorite pumpkin-themed drink and a light jacket! The stream will be live on Wednesday, September 25 at 6pm Pacific/9pm Eastern.

Trailer Watch Party Squad art is by 0tacat: https://ko-fi.com/otacat

If you prefer to watch on Facebook , you can find the event link here: Facebook link to stream.

We'll also be live on X (Twitter), so if you'd like to watch and comment, keep an eye out closer to the live stream!