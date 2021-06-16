Intern Annika

The late Taniguchi's Eisner-nominated manga follows a man's realization that the person he always built his father to be in his mind did not represent the entirety of him, and that maybe he loved Yoichi more than he ever realized.― It is hard, I think, to ever really know our parents as people. How can we? To most of us, for most of our lives, they are parents, a class of people somehow removed from...
Following the release of a new teaser for Adult Swim and Hiroshi Nagahama's Uzumaki anime series, Adeline Panamaroff looks back at Junji Ito's acclaimed manga and how the haunting spiral encircles the inhabitants of a small town.―
Michiko Yokote to write scripts for new anime project― Entertainment magazine Variety reported on Tuesday that Netflix is collaborating with the manga creator group CLAMP (X, Cardcaptor Sakura) to produce an original anime series based on Grimm's Fairy Tales. WIT Studio is in charge of animation production for the series. The title for the anime project is yet to be announced. Michiko Yokote (Bleach...
Drama CD cast reprise roles in anime by Studio Deen― The official website for the anime adaptation of Shō Harusono's Sasaki and Miyano manga revealed the staff, cast, a new visual, and the anime's 2022 television premiere on Tuesday. The cast are all reprising their roles from the manga's previous drama CDs, and includes: Yusuke Shirai as Shūmei Sasaki Sōma Saitō as Yoshikazu Miyano Yoshitsugu Matsu...
The Manga Guide updates with new volumes from May! Now: It's a man like none other, Kenshiro in Fist of the North Star! Also: Sex Education 120%, I'm the Hero, But the Demon Lord's Also Me, Ride Your Wave, Bofuri, Thigh High: Reiwa Hanamaru Academy, Dick Fight Island, Boys Run the Riot, and more!― Welcome to Anime News Network's Spring 2021 Manga Guide! You may have seen one of our seasonal Anime P...
With the wrap up of the Class 1-A vs 1-B fight, the student heroes have some time for self-reflection and improvement.― The ANN Aftershow - My Hero Academia Ep 100: The Calm Before the Storm With the wrap up of the Class 1-A vs 1-B fight, the student heroes have some time for self-reflection and improvement. Deku tries to replicate Black Whip, Todoroki and Bakugo finally get their provisional hero ...
Fist of the North Star is more than historical anecdote. It is more than just “the coolest thing at the time.” Its worth reading right here, right now, and can still easily stand toe to toe with other works on the shelf.― I. Was. Shook. Folks, I have to be perfectly honest with you. I always dreamed of this day, but I never believed it would actually happen, certainly not in this fashion. Finally, a...
Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro is all about one girl's quest to tease the crap out of her nerdy senpai, often leaving him embarrassed, flustered, and on the verge of tears. I mean, some folks are into that, right? But is Nagatoro actually funny or just plain mean?― Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro is all about one girl's quest to tease the crap out of her nerdy senpai, often leaving him embarrass...
Nina's been feeling a little burned out, so she gets a new intern!― Intern Annika is a special 6-part spinoff of Anime News Nina, and will run Monday - Wednesday - Friday this week and next. Enjoy, and let us know what you think in the comments!
Tonkatsu DJ Agetarō encourages us each to find out what's meaningful and interesting to us and channel that into our art. You can't make good anime by shutting yourself off to the rest of the world and only focusing on consuming anime.― Did you know that being a DJ and being a chef are the same thing? That's the premise of Tonkatsu DJ Agetarou. Agetarou is a third-generation chef at his family's to...
This book is a bit darker than your typical yuri manga. Hinako is desperately trying to figure out a way through life when we meet her – she's about to have a date with a man who is financially successful, nice, and good-looking, and she really, really doesn't want to go.― You could be forgiven for thinking that the word “toxic” gets overused these days. But there's a good reason for it – while hist...