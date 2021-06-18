Intern Annika

On the thematic side of things, Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning tells the story of two broken people, each driven only by their own singular, all-consuming goals.― Like many American anime fans in the 90s, my first introduction into Rurouni Kenshin wasn't the TV anime, but rather the OVA—localized at the time as Samurai X: Trust & Betrayal. In stark contrast to the light-hearted yet action-filled TV ...
Are the anime staff doing a good enough job accounting for the differences between playing TWEWY or watching it and making sure its still an enjoyable experience that at least honors the original game?― 2021 seems to be a good year for fans of the popular 2007 DS game The World Ends With You; the long-awaited sequel called NEO is coming out soon on July 27th but in the time being, the anime adaptat...
Callum May evaluates the streaming services attempts at original content and Crunchyroll's questionable lack of clarity about its own projects, including its seemingly shuttered Tokyo studio.― It's difficult to sum up exactly what a “Crunchyroll Original” series is. If you ask Alden Budill, head of global partnerships and content strategy, she'll tell you that “a CR Original is a piece of content th...
Anime airs dubbed on Toonami, streams on Crunchyroll subbed this summer― Crunchyroll and Adult Swim revealed on Wednesday the main cast, staff, trailer, art, and summer launch for the new "Crunchyroll Originals" anime Fena: Pirate Princess. The Crunchyroll and Adult Swim co-production will air with an English dub on Adult Swim's Toonami block, and it will stream simultaneously in Japanese with Engli...
One-Punch Man's Shingo Natsume directs show with designs by Perfect Blue's Hisashi Eguchi― The official website for director Shingo Natsume (One-Punch Man, ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Dept., Space Dandy) and Madhouse's original science-fiction survival television anime Sonny Boy posted more updates on Thursday. The updates include a new 60-second promotional video and key visual. The website also ...
Consider this your official invitation to the Summer 2021 Anime Trailer Watch Party with SungWon Cho! Tune in LIVE on Wednesday, June 23rd at 5pm PDT/8pm EDT!― Consider this your official invitation to the Summer 2021 Anime Trailer Watch Party with SungWon Cho! Tune in LIVE on Wednesday, June 23rd at 5pm PDT/8pm EDT! Voice actor and YouTube personality SungWon (ProZD) will join executive editor Lynz...
The ingredients for a simple but effective crime thriller are here, which may make wonder why you have heard so little about it. The reasoning becomes apparent: despite all of its components, IWGP is far less than the sum of its parts.― A new anime adaptation of a series of novels that's been out for two decades and change, Ikebukuro West Gate Park makes an earnest effort to be an accessible new ver...
The tearjerker draws to a close in the final season of this drama-filled classic. Nicky and Steve look back on the characters, warts and all, to reveal the deep bonds of family and how to overcome those bonds when they turn into chains.― The tearjerker draws to a close in the final season of this drama-filled classic. Nicky and Steve look back on the characters, warts and all, to reveal the deep bo...
Haato says she will attend Kiryu Coco's graduation stream on July 1― hololive Virtual YouTubers Akai Haato and Murasaki Shion announced last weekend that they will be taking a hiatus from streaming activities. On her Saturday livestream, Haato announced an indefinite hiatus but said that she could not disclose the reasons behind it. On Twitter, she apologized and expressed her hope to meet with her ...
Whether it was big announcements failing to land, expected showcases not materializing, companies showing next to nothing new, or the seemingly endless stream of filler, E3 found new and exciting ways to disappoint almost everybody.― Boy, E3 2021 sure was a hot mess! I'm not sure how much of it had to do with COVID destroying production schedules, the seeming disorganization of the event itself, or ...
The late Taniguchi's Eisner-nominated manga follows a man's realization that the person he always built his father to be in his mind did not represent the entirety of him, and that maybe he loved Yoichi more than he ever realized.― It is hard, I think, to ever really know our parents as people. How can we? To most of us, for most of our lives, they are parents, a class of people somehow removed from...
Following the release of a new teaser for Adult Swim and Hiroshi Nagahama's Uzumaki anime series, Adeline Panamaroff looks back at Junji Ito's acclaimed manga and how the haunting spiral encircles the inhabitants of a small town.― Following the release of a new teaser for Adult Swim and Hiroshi Nagahama's Uzumaki anime series, Adeline Panamaroff looks back at Junji Ito's acclaimed manga and how the ...
The Manga Guide updates with new volumes from May! Now: It's a man like none other, Kenshiro in Fist of the North Star! Also: Sex Education 120%, I'm the Hero, But the Demon Lord's Also Me, Ride Your Wave, Bofuri, Thigh High: Reiwa Hanamaru Academy, Dick Fight Island, Boys Run the Riot, and more!― Welcome to Anime News Network's Spring 2021 Manga Guide! You may have seen one of our seasonal Anime P...
With the wrap up of the Class 1-A vs 1-B fight, the student heroes have some time for self-reflection and improvement.― The ANN Aftershow - My Hero Academia Ep 100: The Calm Before the Storm With the wrap up of the Class 1-A vs 1-B fight, the student heroes have some time for self-reflection and improvement. Deku tries to replicate Black Whip, Todoroki and Bakugo finally get their provisional hero ...
Fist of the North Star is more than historical anecdote. It is more than just “the coolest thing at the time.” Its worth reading right here, right now, and can still easily stand toe to toe with other works on the shelf.― I. Was. Shook. Folks, I have to be perfectly honest with you. I always dreamed of this day, but I never believed it would actually happen, certainly not in this fashion. Finally, a...
Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro is all about one girl's quest to tease the crap out of her nerdy senpai, often leaving him embarrassed, flustered, and on the verge of tears. I mean, some folks are into that, right? But is Nagatoro actually funny or just plain mean?― Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro is all about one girl's quest to tease the crap out of her nerdy senpai, often leaving him embarrass...