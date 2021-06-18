Intern Annika

On the thematic side of things, Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning tells the story of two broken people, each driven only by their own singular, all-consuming goals.

― Like many American anime fans in the 90s, my first introduction into Rurouni Kenshin wasn't the TV anime, but rather the OVA—localized at the time as Samurai X: Trust & Betrayal. In stark contrast to the light-hearted yet action-filled TV ...