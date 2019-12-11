Warner Bros. Removes Live-Action Akira Film From Schedule

Entertainment news website Deadline reported on Wednesday that Warner Bros. has moved its planned live-action Akira film off its release schedule.

Entertainment news website Variety reported in July that Warner Bros. has delayed the film indefinitely. The film was previously slated to begin production this fall, and its release was scheduled for May 21, 2021.

Taika Waititi ( Jojo Rabbit, Thor: Ragnarok, Hunt for the Wilderpeople ), who was slated to direct the film, explained in October that the filming schedule for Akira kept getting pushed back due to the staff "working really hard on the script," until production began to overlap with Waititi directing Marvel's Thor 4 film. He added, "Now we've had to take Akira and shift it around to the tail end of Thor and move it down a couple of years." Waititi ended the discussion by stating, "we're still gonna make it."

Waititi was reportedly in the process of choosing the two lead roles from among Japanese actors, and the studio originally delayed the project to allow him time for the that process. However, Variety noted in July that there may be "more creative disagreements over the project."

Waititi said in an interview in April 2018 that he planned to adapt the original manga as opposed to the anime film adaptation.

Thanks to Daniel Zelter for the news tip.

Source: Deadline (Patrick Hipes)