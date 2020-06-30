News
Sunrise Registers 'Love Live! Superstar!!' Trademark
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Sunrise filed to register a "Love Live! Superstar!!" trademark on June 16. The filing was made public on June 30.
The Love Live! franchise has an upcoming new television anime that does not yet have an official title. The anime is set in a new school named "Yuigaoka Girls High School," focusing on characters named (from left to right in image below) Chisato Arashi, Sumire Heanna, Kanon Shibuya, Tang Keke, and Ren Hazuki.
Hajime Yatate, the collective pseudonym for the staff of Sunrise, is once again credited for original work. Sakurako Kimino is also credited again for original concept, as in previous Love Live! anime. Takahiko Kyōgoku, the director of the original Love Live! School idol project and subsequent film, returns as director alongside Love Live! School idol project and Love Live! Sunshine!! writer Jukki Hanada. Atsushi Saito (Black Fox) is adapting franchise character designer Yūhei Murota's original character designs. Yoshiaki Fujisawa also returns from the first Love Live! series as composer for the music.