News
Sega Group Managing Director Kenji Matsubara Steps Down
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. announced on July 31 that Sega Group Corporation managing director Kenji Matsubara has resigned due to personal reasons.
Matsubara joined Sega in 2014, and rose to managing director in 2017. Prior to his employment at Sega, he was also the representative director of game company KOEI Tecmo Holdings for nine years.
Sources: Sega, GameSpark (Mr. Katoh) via Otakomu, gamesindustry.biz