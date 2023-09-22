Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 Ends With 'To Be Continued'

©Kafka ASAGIRI,Sango HARUKAWA/KADOKAWA/Bungo Stray Dogs Partners

The 11th and final episode for the fifth season of the anime based onand'smanga ended with the words "To Be Continued" on Wednesday. Technically, the episode's ending caption in Japanese mistakenly stated that the work was "finished," but the anime's official website addressed on Friday that the text was a mistake, and the text should indeed actually say "To Be Continued." The staff will correct the error in the Blu-ray Disc/DVD release.'s subtitle for the ending caption reads "To Be Continued."

The staff have not officially announced the next season, but it has teased it.

The anime premiered on July 12. Crunchyroll streamed the new season as it aired, and started streaming an English dub on July 26. Crunchyroll describes the series:

Detective employees are caught one after another, and Kamui, the leader of Tenjin Goshui, is closing in on the Armed Detective Agency. Will the Agency survive?!

GRANRODEO performs the show's opening theme song "Kurogane no Ori" (Iron Cell), and Luck Life performs the ending theme song "Kiseki" (Trails).