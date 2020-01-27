Promare Studio Trigger Reveals Full IDOLiSH7 Music Video

It's been a long wait but Trigger 's full music video for the IDOLiSH7 multimedia franchise is finally live. The anime studio created the music video for "Crescent rise," a single by the in-game group also named Trigger .

The video marks the first Idolish 7 collaboration for the Trigger anime studio. The idol Trigger trio consists of Gaku Yaotome ( Wataru Hatano ), Tenn Kujo ( Sōma Saitō ), and Ryunosuke Tsunashi ( Takuya Satou ).

The group's music video for the track "Leopard Eyes" was animated by NAZ , "DAYBREAK INTERLUDE" was animated by Bones, and "DIAMOND FUSION" was animated by Kamikaze Douga .

"Crescent rise" is the final of four new singles set for release in this month. Groups IDOLiSH7 , ŹOOĻ, Re:vale's new singles are all on sale.

TROYCA released its animated Re:vale's music video last week. The Re:vale duo is made up of characters Momo ( Souichiro Hoshi ) and Yuki ( Shinnosuke Tachibana ).

Studio ufotable is handling the ŹOOĻ video premiered on December 16. The group includes characters Haruka Isumi ( Yūya Hirose ), Toma Inumaru ( Subaru Kimura ), Minami Natsume ( Kōtarō Nishiyama ), and Torao Mido ( Takashi Kondo ).

Land of the Lustrous Studio Orange animated IDOLiSH7 group's "Mr. AFFECTiON" music video. The video went live on December 16.

The seven member IDOLiSH7 group includes Toshiki Masuda as Iori Izumi, Yusuke Shirai as Yamato Nikaidō, Tsubasa Yonaga as Mitsuki Izumi, KENN as Tamaki Yotsuba, Atsushi Abe as Sōgo Ōsaka, Takuya Eguchi as Nagi Rokuya, and Kensho Ono as Riku Nanase.

The CDs' new songs are featured in Part 4 of the IDOLiSH7 idol mobile game.