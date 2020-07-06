G-Shock Releases Limited-Edition One Piece Timepiece for U.S. Market

Casio's G-Shock watch brand opened its One Piece collaboration timepiece for preorders on Wednesday. The GA110JOP-1A4 model timepiece, which is based on the digital-analog GA-110 series of watches, depicts One Piece protagonist Luffy. The watch will go on sale at select G-Shock retailers on July 22, and orders are limited to one per household. The item costs US$250.

G-Shock describes the timepiece's design as follows:

In allegiance to the show's main character, Monkey D. Luffy, using black as the base color, the entire watch is emblazoned with dynamic illustrations of the main character, who is on a never-ending journey of growth and becoming stronger. The indicator of the inset dial in the 9 o'clock position features Luffy's straw hat as the design motif while the word “WANTED” is embellished on the 3 o'clock position. Also, when the hour and minute hands point to the 2 o'clock and 4 o'clock positions respectively, they combine visually with the two diagonal lines on the dial to form a golden “X”. This represents the X-shaped scar on Luffy's chest, and also expresses the ONE PIECE love of adventure and treasure hunting in the smallest of details. The watch band depicts a comic strip of the hero's signature battle poses as he embarks on an adventure to new worlds through a symbolic color palette of alternating streaks of black, white and red. The new model features a “G-SHOCK x ONE PIECE ” logo on the case back and comes in a special package designed specifically for the collaboration.

The watch also comes with standard G-Shock technology, including shock, magnetic, and 200m water resistance, a full auto-calendar, world time (29TZ/48Cities +UTC), alarms, timers, and a stopwatch.

Orders can be made through G-Shock's website.

Source: Press release