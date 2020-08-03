Hello Kitty Appointed Copyright PR Ambassador

Japan's parliament enacted more stringent copyright laws in June targeting illegally uploaded manga

Japan's Agency for Cultural Affairs appointed Hello Kitty as its "Copyright PR Ambassador" at a formal ceremony last Wednesday. The iconic Sanrio mascot will appear in informational videos, school materials, and other avenues in order to spread awareness about Copyright infringement issues.

Kōichi Hagiuda, Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, attended the ceremony with the mascot. He told the mascot: "I hope that you can thoroughly convey the wonders of the real thing." The mascot commented: "I will do my utmost to ensure that everyone learns about copyright."

In June, Japan's parliament enacted the proposed revised copyright law to expand the law to punish those who knowingly download illegally uploaded or pirated manga, magazines, and academic works. The revised law will go into effect on January 1. The revision also bans "leech sites" that aggregate and provide hyperlinks to pirated media starting on October 1.

Source: Sankei Shimbun via Mulboyne