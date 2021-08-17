hololiveERROR Horror Project Launches With Cheerful Lunchtime Scene

Project's tagline is "We'll be friends forever, won't we?"

The hololiveERROR horror project launched its first video in the series on Sunday. The seemingly cheerful lunchtime scene features 3D models of the hololive Virtual YouTubers Natsuiro Matsuri and Shirakami Fubuki.

A teaser video for the project launched earlier this month. The tagline for the project is "We'll be friends forever, won't we?"

The first generation of hololive performers debuted in 2018. Over 50 Virtual YouTubers currently belong to hololive; according to the agency's English website, it has around 4.4 million fans on YouTube and 4 million on bilibili . The talents perform using intricate 2D and 3D avatars provided by the company. hololive English debuted in September.

Matsuri and Fubuki also recently appeared in the The Detective Is Already Dead anime.

[Via Otakomu]