NIJISANJI EN's 7th Virtual YouTuber Group "XSOLEIL" Debuts This Weekend

Mixed gender group debuts on December 9-10

NIJISANJI English announced its seventh Virtual YouTuber group, "XSOLEIL," on Tuesday. The group consists of six performers of mixed genders: Zaion LanZa, Doppio Dropscythe, Meloco Kyoran, Hex Haywire, Kotoka Torahime, and Ver Vermillion. The talents will debut on December 9-10.

Further information about each debuting talent is as follows:

Zaion LanZa:

Zaion LanZa is the "Treasurer of the Student Council who came from the future. She hides her loneliness with a self-imposed goal of preventing the apocalypse."

Doppio Dropscythe:

Doppio Dropscythe is the "Enforcer of the Student Council who is true to himself. He's a delinquent turned disciplinarian, so can order really be expected?"

Meloco Kyoran:

Meloco Kyoran is the "Event coordinator of the Student Council and is an exorcist by night. She casts out ghosts and demons with her trusty umbrella."

Hex Haywire:

Hex Haywire is the "Counselor of the Student Council who greatly wishes to care for people. He can absorb the pain of others at the cost of his wellbeing."

Kotoka Torahime:

Kotoka Torahime is the "Vice President of the Student Council who is as fashionable as she is dependable. She specializes in glamouring anyone she touches."

Ver Vermillion:

Ver Vermillion is the "President of the Student Council veiled in charisma and mystery. He can look into your very soul and read your future."

NIJISANJI EN performers Aia Amare and Kyo Kaneko will host a special stream introducing the new talents. The six members of XSOLEIL will join after their individual debut streams. Together, they will watch part of the debut song's music video.

The NIJISANJI English YouTube channel streamed the group's debut single, “HOLD IT DOWN,” on Wednesday:

The NIJISANJI project launched in 2018 and is run by ANYCOLOR, Inc. (formerly Ichikara Inc.). It is one of Japan's largest Virtual YouTuber projects, hosting over a hundred VTubers. As of May 2021, the project has expanded to three Asian countries (China/Indonesia/Korea) in their local and English languages. NIJISANJI EN (English) launched its first group in May 2021.

Source: Press Release