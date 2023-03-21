Blue Lock Inspires Los Angeles Soccer Tournament on March 25

©Muneyuki Kaneshiro, Yusuke Nomura, KODANSHA-BLUE LOCK Production Committee.

, Saturdays Football, and the LA Galaxy soccer club are teaming up to host a soccer tournament inspired by theanime. It will be held on March 25 at 11:00 a.m. PDT (2:00 p.m. EDT) at the new Galaxy Park complex at the Dignity Health Sports Park campus in Carson, CA, just south of Los Angeles. Another tournament will be scheduled for Dallas at a later date.

Entry into the tournament in Los Angeles is free. Those interested in participating must RSVP through EventBrite.

Inspired by the intense competitions depicted in the Blue Lock anime series, players will engage in a 3 vs. 3 “King of the Court” format across multiple fields that will take place over the course of 90 minutes of play. At the end of the 90 minutes, the four teams on the top two courts will play against each other in a semi-final match, with the winners going head to head in a final game to determine the ultimate victor.

The winning team will exclusively receive a Blue Lock prize x Saturdays Football jersey. All participants will receive a free trial code to watch Blue Lock on Crunchyroll .

The Dallas event details will be revealed at later date.

Kodansha Comics is publishing Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yūsuke Nomura 's manga in English digitally and in print, and it describes the story:

After a disastrous defeat at the 2018 World Cup, Japan's team struggles to regroup. But what's missing? An absolute Ace Striker, who can guide them to the win. The Japan Football Union is hell-bent on creating a striker who hungers for goals and thirsts for victory, and who can be the decisive instrument in turning around a losing match...and to do so, they've gathered 300 of Japan's best and brightest youth players. Who will emerge to lead the team...and will they be able to out-muscle and out-ego everyone who stands in their way?

Kaneshiro and Nomura launched the ongoing manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2018. The manga won the Best Shōnen Manga award in Kodansha 's 45th annual Manga Awards last year.

The manga is inspiring a television anime that premiered on October 8 and is ongoing. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs, and started streaming the anime's English dub on October 22.

Source: Press Release