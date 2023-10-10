Final Fantasy XIV Goes Analog as a Tabletop RPG, D20s and All

Starter set available in May 2024

The Final Fantasy XIV MMO has welcomed millions to its epic story in the world of Eorzea. But what if you wanted to write your own stories, and let your friends play them? Enter the Final Fantasy XIV tabletop RPG, an all-new paper-and-pencil entry a la Dungeons & Dragons , announced at the Tokyo Game Show. The game has a starter set complete with d20 and d6 dice, rulebooks, and pre-made characters, incoming next May.

This is also the first-ever official tabletop RPG for the Final Fantasy series. Dare we hope it won't be the last time that a Final Fantasy game goes from digital to analog?

There's still a lot of time between now and May, so you can spend some time thinking up the perfect plot hook that will be the start of a great adventure. Eorzea is a vast region, and there's no shortage of stories to be told, both large and small.

Source: Square Enix