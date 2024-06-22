A Familiar Face Tops Sanrio's 2024 Character Ranking

Cinnamoroll chalks up a five-peat

It's that time of the year when Sanrio releases its annual character rankings:

Image via x.com © '24 SANRIO

The official Sanrio Ranking X (formerly Twitter ) account announced the results on June 16, with Cinnamoroll taking the top spot, followed by Pochacco at number two and Koromi in third place.

2024 #サンリオキャラクター大賞 [ Sanrio Character Ranking] #結果発表 [Results]♪

1st place #シナモロール [Cinnamonoll]

2nd place #ポチャッコ [Pochacco]

3rd place #クロミ [Koromi]

Thank you so much for all your votes!!

Check out the full results (overall rankings 1st to 90th, overseas rankings, partner division rankings) on the official website☆

https://sanrio.lnky.jp/XerKkoQ

The Sanrio Ranking website notes over 57 million votes were cast this year. Cinnamoroll took home 10% with over 5 million votes, Pochacco received 8% with just under 4.6 million votes, and Kuromi 7% with just over 4.1 million votes. Included with the placement and vote total were also comments from the podium-winning characters. While the Sanrio Ranking X/ Twitter account links to the Japanese language page, there is an English language site as well.

The top 10 characters are:

First: Cinnamoroll

Second: Pochacco

Third: Koromi

Fourth: Pompompurin

Fifth: Hello Kitty

Sixth: My Melody

Seventh: Kerokerokeroppi

Eighth: Hagyodon

Ninth: Tuxedosam

Tenth: Little Twin Stars

Image via www.sanrio.co.jp © 2024 SANRIO CO., LTD. Image via www.sanrio.co.jp © 2024 SANRIO CO., LTD.

Image via www.sanrio.co.jp © 2024 SANRIO CO., LTD. Image via www.sanrio.co.jp © 2024 SANRIO CO., LTD.

Image via www.sanrio.co.jp © 2024 SANRIO CO., LTD. Image via www.sanrio.co.jp © 2024 SANRIO CO., LTD.

Image via www.sanrio.co.jp © 2024 SANRIO CO., LTD. Image via www.sanrio.co.jp © 2024 SANRIO CO., LTD.

Image via www.sanrio.co.jp © 2024 SANRIO CO., LTD. Image via www.sanrio.co.jp © 2024 SANRIO CO., LTD.

Along with the top 90 characters, the Sanrio Ranking website revealed the character rankings by region: Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, United States, Brazil, United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, and Spain. While there was some movement between the number two and three spots, Cinnamoroll is the de facto number one character except in South Korea, the United Kingdom, and Thailand where Pochacco, Pompompurin, and Minnatoābō won the number one spot, respectively.

Image via www.sanrio.co.jp © 2024 SANRIO CO., LTD.

It's unsurprising Cinnamoroll took home number one this year. When we reported on the interim results from the 2023 Sanrio Character Ranking, Cinnamoroll was on its way to winning for the fourth year in a row.