Interest
A Familiar Face Tops Sanrio's 2024 Character Ranking
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
It's that time of the year when Sanrio releases its annual character rankings:
The official Sanrio Ranking X (formerly Twitter) account announced the results on June 16, with Cinnamoroll taking the top spot, followed by Pochacco at number two and Koromi in third place.
2024年 #サンリオキャラクター大賞 #結果発表♪— サンリオキャラクター大賞【公式】 (@sanrio_ranking) June 16, 2024
1位 #シナモロール
2位 #ポチャッコ
3位 #クロミ
たくさんの投票をありがとうございました！！
全ての結果（総合順位1〜90位、海外順位、パートナー部門順位）は公式サイトでチェックしてね☆https://t.co/OgKX4OM2zh pic.twitter.com/r3KIp1lDsQ
2024 #サンリオキャラクター大賞 [Sanrio Character Ranking] #結果発表 [Results]♪
1st place #シナモロール [Cinnamonoll]
2nd place #ポチャッコ [Pochacco]
3rd place #クロミ [Koromi]
Thank you so much for all your votes!!
Check out the full results (overall rankings 1st to 90th, overseas rankings, partner division rankings) on the official website☆
https://sanrio.lnky.jp/XerKkoQ
The Sanrio Ranking website notes over 57 million votes were cast this year. Cinnamoroll took home 10% with over 5 million votes, Pochacco received 8% with just under 4.6 million votes, and Kuromi 7% with just over 4.1 million votes. Included with the placement and vote total were also comments from the podium-winning characters. While the Sanrio Ranking X/Twitter account links to the Japanese language page, there is an English language site as well.
The top 10 characters are:
First: Cinnamoroll
Second: Pochacco
Third: Koromi
Fourth: Pompompurin
Fifth: Hello Kitty
Sixth: My Melody
Seventh: Kerokerokeroppi
Eighth: Hagyodon
Ninth: Tuxedosam
Tenth: Little Twin Stars
Along with the top 90 characters, the Sanrio Ranking website revealed the character rankings by region: Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, United States, Brazil, United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, and Spain. While there was some movement between the number two and three spots, Cinnamoroll is the de facto number one character except in South Korea, the United Kingdom, and Thailand where Pochacco, Pompompurin, and Minnatoābō won the number one spot, respectively.
It's unsurprising Cinnamoroll took home number one this year. When we reported on the interim results from the 2023 Sanrio Character Ranking, Cinnamoroll was on its way to winning for the fourth year in a row.
