Shonen Jump Celebrates Hunter x Hunter Volume 38 With Promotional Video

See what the Phantom Troupe was up to since volume 37

Hunter X Hunter is an anomaly in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. It's one of those series that maintains its popularity despite its creator Yoshihiro Togashi putting the series on frequent hiatuses. But when the series returns to the magazine, it's often met with resounding praise. And what better way to celebrate the latest volume of Hunter X Hunter than an official video from Weekly Shonen Jump .

Image via x.com ©冨樫義弘／集英社

The Weekly Shonen Jump editors' X (formerly Twitter ) account marked the release of Hunter X Hunter 's latest volume, volume 38, with a special promotional video featuring the Phantom Troupe on September 4. The department noted had been made. .

／

Special PV released to commemorate

the release of HUNTER×HUNTER volume 38!

＼



To commemorate the release of the latest volume today, we have created a special PV for the Phantom Troupe!

The Toupe's past is revealed. Don't miss the latest volume!



https://youtube.com/watch?v=cwju1y…

The 86 -second video shows several panels from the latest volume of Hunter X Hunter , focusing specifically on the Phantom Troupe's origins. The images are accompanied by a haunting score, giving the video a rather ominous feel.

While the Hunter X Hunter volume 38 promotional video is short, it captures the feel of the series well. The release of the video and volume also comes just in time for the resumption of the series on October 7. So, it's that time of year where Hunter X Hunter fans will need to brush up on the story a bit.