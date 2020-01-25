Dr. Stone Manga Gets 2nd Novel This Year

New novel to center on characters Ukyo, Tsukasa, Ryusui, Gen

Shueisha 's Jump J-Books novel imprint posted images on Thursday on the Note distribution website of "newspapers" passed out at the Jump Festa '20 event in December, and one of those newspapers revealed that Riichirou Inagaki and Boichi 's Dr. Stone manga is getting a second novel that will ship this year. The novel will feature the characters Ukyo, Tsukasa, Ryusui, and Gen.

The first novel, Dr. Stone Hoshi no Yume, Chi no Uta (Dr. Stone Star's Dream, Earth's Song, pictured at right), shipped in February 2019. Ichio Morimoto penned the novel, which featured two stories. The first story follows Senku in high school before humanity was petrified. The second story follows Chrome, Kohaku, and Suika as they form a musical band.

Boichi ( Sun-Ken Rock ) and Inagaki (author of Eyeshield 21 ) launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in March 2017. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print. Boichi drew a Dr. Stone reboot: Byakuya manga in Weekly Shonen Jump that ran for nine chapters starting on October 28.

The manga's television anime adaptation debuted on July 5 and aired for 24 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Funimation streamed a simuldub of the anime. The anime premiered on Toonami on August 24.

The anime will get a second season that focuses on the "Stone Wars" story arc of the manga.

Source: Jump J-Books' Note account